womyn taking a physical approach to sexual assault
by Yael Grauer
Paths to Community:
Interview with Public Housing Activist
by Bill Burns
Navy Out:
Protesting the U.S. Navy in Vieques
by David Meyers
poem by Jim Meyers
social commentary by J. Williams
excerpts from a novel-in-progress by
J. Williams
short fiction by David Meyers
poetic tribute to Chicago's Puerto Rican independentistas
Throughout history, people have come together to effect positive changes in their lives. SandPaper is a vehicle for just such personal and social change. Its pages reflect the values of cooperation, collectivity, solidarity, mutual aid, direct action, consensus, and individual freedom leading to community building and real, caring non-hierarchical relationships among people. The literature, articles, essays, poetry, short stories, artwork, and interviews we present are meant to express those values of revolution which transcend the spiritless capitalist culture that we find ourselves enmeshed in. In the spirit of revolution, resistance, and regeneration ...
