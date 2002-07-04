Make your own free website on Tripod.com

Resistance, Revolution, Regeneration

Ad Hoc Issue, April 2002

Spring 2002 Issue
Literature Section

Fighting Back

womyn taking a physical approach to sexual assault

by Yael Grauer

 

Paths to Community:

Interview with Public Housing Activist

Deidre Matthews

by Bill Burns

 

Navy Out:

Protesting the U.S. Navy in Vieques

by David Meyers

 

Bricks

poem by Jim Meyers

 

Happy Times

Cold

social commentary by J. Williams

 

Anthropology

excerpts from a novel-in-progress by

J. Williams

 

Holiday Bacchanalia

short fiction by David Meyers

 

Speaking of Independence

poetic tribute to Chicago's Puerto Rican independentistas

 

Throughout history, people have come together to effect positive changes in their lives. SandPaper is a vehicle for just such personal and social change. Its pages reflect the values of cooperation, collectivity, solidarity, mutual aid, direct action, consensus, and individual freedom leading to community building and real, caring non-hierarchical relationships among people. The literature, articles, essays, poetry, short stories, artwork, and interviews we present are meant to express those values of revolution which transcend the spiritless capitalist culture that we find ourselves enmeshed in. In the spirit of revolution, resistance, and regeneration ...

Spring 1998

Spring 1999

 Spring 2000
Issue 1 December 1997

Summer 1998

Summer 1999

 Summer 2000

Fall 1998

Fall 1999

  


