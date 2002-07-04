Throughout history, people have come together to effect positive changes in their lives. SandPaper is a vehicle for just such personal and social change. Its pages reflect the values of cooperation, collectivity, solidarity, mutual aid, direct action, consensus, and individual freedom leading to community building and real, caring non-hierarchical relationships among people. The literature, articles, essays, poetry, short stories, artwork, and interviews we present are meant to express those values of revolution which transcend the spiritless capitalist culture that we find ourselves enmeshed in. In the spirit of revolution, resistance, and regeneration ...